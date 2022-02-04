Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Hold

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

MOMO stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. Momo has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Momo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 515,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Momo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Momo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Momo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,985 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

