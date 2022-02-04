Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

