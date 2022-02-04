Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 18.82 ($0.25) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:RDS-A opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

