Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of POU opened at C$26.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.82. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.93 and a 52 week high of C$27.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total transaction of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$461,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Insiders sold a total of 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,385 in the last ninety days.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

