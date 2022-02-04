Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

