Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $132.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.14. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

