KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $12.37 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $302.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

