HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HHR. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 977.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 188.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter worth $626,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,477 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

