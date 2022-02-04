Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Omeros has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Omeros by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.