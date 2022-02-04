Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CGTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $4.48 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

