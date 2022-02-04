First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Up 34.6% in January

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

