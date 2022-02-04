First Busey Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

