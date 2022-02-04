Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chemung Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chemung Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.