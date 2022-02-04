Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.87

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.87 and traded as high as $23.88. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 68,162 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMBBY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

