Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.92 and traded as high as C$3.54. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 724,828 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.92.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$878.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.