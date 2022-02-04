Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 77.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 124,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

