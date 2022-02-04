Morgan Stanley Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $218.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $184.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.18. American Express has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.