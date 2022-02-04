Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $88.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

