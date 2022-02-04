Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $743.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.