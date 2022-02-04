DA Davidson Comments on HBT Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HBT. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $561.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.39. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 110,875 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,799 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

