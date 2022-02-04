LyondellBasell Industries Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

