Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

ST opened at $55.52 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,387,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

