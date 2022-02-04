AerCap (NYSE:AER) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57. AerCap has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

