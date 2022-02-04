Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,500 ($20.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NXFNF stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

