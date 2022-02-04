Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Get Komatsu alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.