UBS Group Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CQP. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 96.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.