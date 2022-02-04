SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

