Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $113.67, but opened at $123.00. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $119.59, with a volume of 13,636 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

