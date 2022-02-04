Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simmons First National Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Simmons First National by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

