Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.97) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.97) to GBX 315 ($4.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

GKP stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.96) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £470.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.72. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 139.11 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 226.53 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 187.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.54%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

