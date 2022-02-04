Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TEGNA in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in TEGNA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in TEGNA by 62.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

