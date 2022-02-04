Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($9.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates to a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 733.78 ($9.87).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 750.50 ($10.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 636 ($8.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 737.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 751.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

