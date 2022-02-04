Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 240,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CNX Resources by 55,736.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 354,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 353,366 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

