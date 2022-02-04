Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

