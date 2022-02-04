First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

