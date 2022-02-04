SLM’s (SLM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

