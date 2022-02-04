LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.30) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.43) to GBX 283 ($3.80) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.76) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($4.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.10) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 281.63 ($3.79).

LMP stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.86). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,457,381.02).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

