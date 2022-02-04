Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Update

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AERG opened at $1.60 on Friday. Applied Energetics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Joseph C.

