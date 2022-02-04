Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

CIBC set a C$50.00 target price on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.88.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE:IMO opened at C$54.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$56.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.