Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 621,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.3 days.

ARGTF opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artemis Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

