FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.16. 58,454 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.