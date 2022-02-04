Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Earns Outperform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.73.

TOY opened at C$48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.60. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

