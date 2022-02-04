Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $116.78, but opened at $130.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $125.45, with a volume of 1,093,807 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

