Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $116.78, but opened at $130.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $125.45, with a volume of 1,093,807 shares traded.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
