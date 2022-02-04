Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $68.47, but opened at $66.21. Gilead Sciences shares last traded at $64.65, with a volume of 205,660 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

