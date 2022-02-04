Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Polymetal International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63.

Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

