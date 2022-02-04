The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BXBLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brambles from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Brambles has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

