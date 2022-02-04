Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Get Givaudan alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,750 to CHF 4,580 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,220.98.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $105.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Givaudan (GVDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.