Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) & FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Financial Contrast

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

This table compares Advent Technologies and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46% FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75%

40.2% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advent Technologies and FREYR Battery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 229.48 -$100.21 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -2.53

FREYR Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advent Technologies and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 FREYR Battery 0 2 5 0 2.71

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 373.77%. FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 125.07%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.