Head to Head Analysis: Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) vs. Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hon Hai Precision Industry pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Voestalpine pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Voestalpine and Hon Hai Precision Industry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 4 5 2 0 1.82 Hon Hai Precision Industry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Voestalpine currently has a consensus target price of $25.03, suggesting a potential upside of 268.85%. Given Voestalpine’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voestalpine and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $13.15 billion 0.46 $49.17 million $1.06 6.40 Hon Hai Precision Industry $173.11 billion 0.29 $3.74 billion N/A N/A

Hon Hai Precision Industry has higher revenue and earnings than Voestalpine.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine 5.98% 13.76% 5.31% Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Voestalpine beats Hon Hai Precision Industry on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry. The High Performance Metals division manufactures tool steel, offers heat treatment and coating services as well as warehousing and preprocessing of special steels. The Metal Engineering division includes the manufacture of rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials. The Metal Forming division focuses on developing special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts. The Other division is comprised of the holding company, several group finance, and raw materials purchasing companies as well as one personal services company, and the group-information technology companies. The company was founded on May 13, 1938 and is headqu

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

