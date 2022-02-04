First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of FCBC opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

